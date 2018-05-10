Driver Hits Convenience Store

A driver mistakenly pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed through the front window of a convenience store on Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that about 2pm 63-year-old Janet Wood of Salina was pulling into the Kwik Shop at 305 W. Schilling Road and jumped the curb after allegedly hitting the accelerator on her 2006 Toyota Corolla instead of the brake.

Police say no employees or customers were injured.

Damage to the store and merchandise is estimated at over $1,000.

Wood had some blood coming from her left ear and was transported to the hospital for observation.

She was also cited for driving without insurance.