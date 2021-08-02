Salina, KS

Driver, Dog Okay after Crash

KSAL StaffAugust 2, 2021

A man and his dog walk away from an accident on Friday evening.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a land owner contacted authorities after discovering a Ford F150 flipped on its top near Everhart and Kipp Road on Saturday morning.

Investigators learned that 52-year-old Charles Jarrell of Gypsum was driving the truck – when his dog noticed something run out on the road. The dog became very agitated in the cab and Jarrell lost control and hit a culvert before flipping the truck.

Both man and dog walked home following the crash, but Jarrell told deputies he was sore the next day and went to the hospital.

He was cited for failure to report an accident.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Driver, Dog Okay after Crash

