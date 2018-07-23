Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 68 °

Driver Arrested after Zigzag Chase

KSAL StaffJuly 23, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

A high speed pursuit that began just south of Salina ends in McPherson County with an abandoned car and an arrest.

Authorities took 24-year-old Cody Denio into custody Monday morning after he allegedly led law enforcement officers on a 30-minute chase down numerous county roads on Sunday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says a deputy on patrol attempted to stop the 2001 Ford Escort wagon Denio was driving in the 2600 block of W. Water Well Road for an improper signal.

Instead Denio sped up and zigzagged southward into McPherson County, evading law enforcement.

He left his car in a field near the intersection of Pawnee Road and 12th Avenue and fled on foot.

Officers arrested him Monday morning after 6am and he is now facing charges for flee and eluding, driving while suspended and registration violations.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Sam Cunliffe to Leave Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Junior guard Sam Cunliffe has decided to leave the Kansas men's basketball program,...

July 23, 2018 Comments

Jewelry, VHS Tapes Stolen

Kansas News

July 23, 2018

SUV vs Excavator

Kansas News

July 23, 2018

Residential Burglary on Merrily Dri...

Kansas News

July 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Jewelry, VHS Tapes Stolen
July 23, 2018Comments
SUV vs Excavator
July 23, 2018Comments
Residential Burglary on M...
July 23, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Driver Arrested after Zig...
July 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH