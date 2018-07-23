Driver Arrested after Zigzag Chase

A high speed pursuit that began just south of Salina ends in McPherson County with an abandoned car and an arrest.

Authorities took 24-year-old Cody Denio into custody Monday morning after he allegedly led law enforcement officers on a 30-minute chase down numerous county roads on Sunday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says a deputy on patrol attempted to stop the 2001 Ford Escort wagon Denio was driving in the 2600 block of W. Water Well Road for an improper signal.

Instead Denio sped up and zigzagged southward into McPherson County, evading law enforcement.

He left his car in a field near the intersection of Pawnee Road and 12th Avenue and fled on foot.

Officers arrested him Monday morning after 6am and he is now facing charges for flee and eluding, driving while suspended and registration violations.