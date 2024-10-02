Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Planned

A drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is planned.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, they will be is offering influenza vaccines to all community members six-months or older during a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m to noon this Saturday at COMCARE Ohio, 2090 S. Ohio Street, in Salina. Vehicles will enter the COMCARE parking lot on Wayne Avenue to park and receive the flu vaccine; vehicles will exit the clinic onto Ohio Street.

The Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine will be available for those 65 years and older who have never had an allergic reaction to the flu vaccine. A non-egg based flu vaccine will be available for individuals with egg allergies.

Medical students from University of Kansas School of Nursing, University of Kansas School of Medicine – Salina Campus and Salina Area Technical College will be assisting with Salina Regional Health Center employees including Nurse Practitioner Jettie Leger.

Patrons will need to bring their insurance card and also bring a vaccination card if your job requires proof of receiving a flu shot.

The ideal time to obtain your flu vaccine is the beginning of October or no later than the end of October for optimal coverage, according to the CDC.

In the event of bad weather, the flu vaccinations will be administered inside COMCARE Ohio.