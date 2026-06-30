Draft Horse Pull Returning to Fair

The popular Draft Horse Pull will be part of this year’s Tri-Rivers Fair.

According to the Fair Board, the Draft Horse Pull is a featured event of the 2026 “Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights” Tri-Rivers Fair. The community is warmly invited to fill the stands to honor our region’s rich agricultural roots and to celebrate this awe-inspiring, family-friendly tradition.

Over the course of the competition, teams of massive draft horses will be tested against a progressively weighted sled in a thrilling showcase of pure strength and teamwork. Drivers rely entirely on vocal commands and precise rein handling, highlighting a historic bond between human and animal that has built communities for generations.

“The Draft Horse Pull is a massive favorite because it connects us directly to our agricultural history while delivering incredible excitement,” shared Cain Fouard, Fair Board President. “Watching these giants dig in and move thousands of pounds of dead weight is something you have to see in person to truly appreciate.”

While the fair offers many modern attractions and evolving exhibits, events like the horse pull ensure that the core mission of the fair remains steadfast. It serves as a living tribute to hard work and dedication, while giving the broader community a place to celebrate local traditions.

The community is encouraged to come together to experience the raw power and historic tradition of these incredible teams. The annual Draft Horse Pull will take place on Friday, July 31st at 6:30 in Ag Hall at the Saline County Expo Center.

Grab a seat in the stands, bring the family, and join us in cheering on these amazing animals and their dedicated drivers! Tickets are available at the door for $7.00 for adults and $4.00 for children ages 6-12. Stick around after the contest for a free community concert featuring rising country artist Jaron Bell.

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Follow the Tri Rivers Fair on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes fair fun. For more information about the Tri-Rivers Fair and other upcoming events, please visit www.tririversfair.org.