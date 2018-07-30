Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: T-Storm

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 58 °

Dozier, Salvy, Herrera go Deep in Royals’ Loss

Royals.comJuly 30, 2018

NEW YORK — The Royals have been waiting patiently for infielder Hunter Dozier, presumably a part of the team’s rebuild, to snap out of a dreadful slump.

There were signs of that on Sunday in the Royals’ 6-3 loss to the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The Royals lost three of four in the series.

Dozier, the team’s top Draft pick in 2013, entered the game 9-for-57 since June 29 (.158). After he nearly homered in the second inning, sending a drive deep into the right-field corner that was caught, he walked in the fourth before hitting a home run, his fifth, to right-center in the seventh. It was his first home run since June 23 at Houston.

“I think the reason I’ve been flaring balls is that my timing is off,” Dozier said. “I’m late. We’ve been working on better timing lately. Today I wasn’t trying to drive it over there. I was just trying to go middle and stay on time. The second one, I put a better swing on it.”

Rosell Herrera homered in the eighth inning, his first Major League four-bagger.

Right-hander Burch Smith, a Rule 5 Draft acquisition, was the third straight Royals rookie to make his first appearance at Yankee Stadium. And like Brad Keller and Heath Fillmyer before him, he struggled with his command.

Smith walked three and gave up five hits and five runs over four-plus innings. He threw 90 pitches, 60 for strikes.

“Before we came here, we talked about how our young pitchers would respond to pitching here,” manager Ned Yost said. “And for the most part, they did all right as a group. We didn’t throw nearly enough strikes. But I thought they all competed well. All in all, you look at it and was it great? No. Was it OK? Yeah, it was OK. I was encouraged.”

Smith gave up a two-run home run to Aaron Hicks on a curveball in the first inning. Hicks also doubled and scored in the fourth.

“They were too hittable,” Smith said. “I didn’t have that pitch, as well as much of anything else.”

Red-hot catcher Salvador Perez hit his 18th home run of the season in the sixth. Perez has hit in seven straight games, with seven home runs in his last 16.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Get No Relief, Drop Nightcap in NY

July 29, 2018 8:52 am

Royals Hold Off Yanks with 2 HRs in DH Opener

 8:50 am

Royals Acquire Brett Phillips, Jorge Lopez fo...

July 28, 2018 8:16 am

Stung by Errors, Junis Can’t Contain Yanks

July 27, 2018 9:50 am

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Artist to Show Zen Doodle Dr...

The work of Laurie Fritz Moravec will be on display in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 beginni...

July 30, 2018 Comments

Museum to Explore Kansas Immigratio...

Top News

July 30, 2018

New School Year Approaching

Top News

July 30, 2018

Leadership Salina Deadline Approach...

Kansas News

July 30, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Artist to Show Zen...
July 30, 2018Comments
Leadership Salina Deadlin...
July 30, 2018Comments
Gun Stolen from Pickup
July 30, 2018Comments
St. Francis Expanding Rea...
July 30, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH