Dozier, bullpen lift Royals in win vs. A’s

KANSAS CITY — The Royals pushed across two runs in the seventh to break a 4-4 tie, and Tim Hill and Ian Kennedy combined for three scoreless relief innings as Kansas City beat Oakland, 6-4, on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals loaded the bases off Blake Treinen in the seventh on an infield hit by Nicky Lopez, a single by Whit Merrifield and a walk to Jorge Soler. Hunter Dozier singled in a run, and a double-play grounder plated another.

Right-hander Jakob Junis grinded through six innings for the Royals, giving up seven hits and four runs.

Junis was tagged for a leadoff home run from Marcus Semien on an 0-1 sinker. Mark Canha also jumped on a first-pitch sinker in the fifth for a two-run homer.

But the Royals kept chipping away. They got two back in the third on Dozier’s two-run homer, his 23rd of the season.

Down 4-2, the Royals scratched across a run in the fifth on Merrifield’s infield single and an RBI double by Soler.

Ryan O’Hearn crushed a homer in the sixth to tie the score at 4. It was O’Hearn’s 10th home run this season and his third in four games.