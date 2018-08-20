Salina, KS

Double Fatality in Rural Dickinson Co. Crash

KSAL StaffAugust 20, 2018

Two men were killed on a gravel road in rural Dickinson County after the golf cart they were in – reportedly turned in front of an oncoming pickup truck.

According to Dickinson County Undersheriff James Swisher, 28-year-old Lucas Hicks of Herington and 26-year-old Casey Schardein of Hope were traveling southbound on Rain Road near Herington on Saturday evening.

Undersheriff Swisher tells KSAL News that for an unknown reason, the 2009 Yamaha golf cart driven by Hicks swerved in front of a northbound 2013 Chevy Silverado that was driven by 27-year-old Craig Banman of Hillsboro.

The pickup struck the golf cart in the 500 block of Rain Road, injuring both men who died at the scene.

Banman was not injured in the crash.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department believes alcohol played a role in the accident.

