Dotson Named Big 12 Player of the Week for Third Time in 2019-20

IRVING, Texas – Kansas sophomore Devon Dotson has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel, the conference announced Monday (Feb. 3). This is the third time the Charlotte, N.C., guard has won the weekly honor.

In Kansas’ two victories last week, Dotson averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals. Dotson opened the week scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting in a road win at Oklahoma State. He then posted his seventh 20-point effort of the season, fourth in Big 12 play, with 21 points in the home win against Texas Tech. He added six rebounds against TTU and finished the week shooting 54.2 percent from the field.

Also on most every national player of the year watch lists, Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.2 points per game which includes seven 20-point efforts in 2019-20. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week (12/2, 12/16, 2/3), Dotson leads Kansas with 44 steals and is second on the squad with 85 assists. He ranks among the Big 12 leaders in scoring, steals (second at 2.2), field goal percentage (sixth at 46.7), assists (fifth at 4.3) and free throw percentage (seventh at 80.8).

This is the fourth time this season a Jayhawk has been named Big 12 Player of the Week in 2019-20. Dotson has claimed the accolade three times (12/2, 12/16 and 2/3) while KU senior center Udoka Azubuike was last week’s recipient on Jan. 27. Additionally, KU senior guard Isaiah Moss was the Jan. 12 Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.