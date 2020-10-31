Salina, KS

Doniphan West Pulls Away Late to Clip Solomon

Pat StrathmanOctober 30, 2020

The Solomon Gorillas were looking to close out the 2020 season with a winning record.

Doniphan West had the same plan.

Quarterback Trent Spiker scored six times, propelling the Mustangs to a 48-30 victory over the Solomon Gorillas Friday night. Doniphan West finished the season with a 4-3 mark while Solomon ended the campaign with a 4-5 record.

Doniphan West raced out to a 12-0 advantage. Spiker set the tone with a 58-yard bomb to Lafe Blevins 19 seconds into the game. Kole Franken followed with a two-yard plunge with 4:44 to play in the first.

Solomon cut the deficit to four on a one-yard TD run by Dylan Hynes early in the second quarter. Spencer Coup’s pass to Alex Herbel pulled Solomon to 12-8.

Doniphan West recorded the next two scores. On the ensuing kickoff, Blevins returned the kick for a 41-yard touchdown. Spiker made it a three-score game with a 20-yard pass to Braden Simmons with 6:14 to go in the half.

Solomon trimmed the margin to 24-14 on a five-yard run by Hynes with 3:52 left in the half. Doniphan West had a huge response as Spiker connected with Blevins on a 16-yard touchdown with 16 seconds to go before intermission.

Herbel kept Solomon in the game with a five-yard TD run. Coup found Dawson Duryea on the two-point try, inching Solomon closer, down 30-22 with 3:37 to go in the third.

Spiker took over from there. The signal caller scored on runs from five and 38 yards out with the final nail in the coffin coming on a 30-yard TD pass to Hunter Smith with 4:10 remaining. Coup hooked up with Herbel on a 36-yard touchdown for the game’s final score.

Spiker was 6-of-11 passing for 130 yards and four touchdowns. He added 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Coup completed 11 of his 25 passes for 138 yards and a score. Hynes ran 21 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

*PHOTO BY STACEY ZERBE*

