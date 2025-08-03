Donation to Help Mobility Mission

A Salina non-profit whose mission is to create mobility and independence for people with disabilities has received a donation from a Salina church. According to the Noon Network AMBUCS, Trinity United Methodist Church recently awarded them $1,000. The money was the result of the church’s “On the Road with God” Vacation Bible School mission initiative. The funds will be used to provide a therapeutic AmTryke tricycle to a local child or adult with mobility challenges.

The donation was presented by Lyz Garwood, Director of Christian Education at Trinity, who was joined by Senior Pastor Eric Meyer and her daughter, Ava. Initially totaling $932.01, the gift increased to an even $1,000 following an additional contribution inspired by the church’s special edition mission newsletter.

“Each year, the VBS planning team picks a project. AMBUCS was selected after a child who uses a wheelchair attended VBS last year and church members learned about the need for adaptive technology to provide inclusive opportunities. We know that kids love helping other kids,” said Garwood. “The AMTryke is a perfect fit for our road trip with God as it gives all kids a way to do life together.”

AmTrykes are therapeutic tricycles modified to meet the specific needs of children and adults with disabilities. As the rider grows, the AmTryke can be adjusted accordingly. Because the trykes are highly adjustable and supported by a large selection of adaptive accessories, nearly every rider—regardless of diagnosis—can experience improved mobility. AmTrykes help build strength, coordination, mobility, and self-esteem, and are commonly recommended by physical and occupational therapists.

“This gift is a beautiful example of community coming together to make a real, lasting impact,” said Karen Vidricksen, President of Noon Network AMBUCS. “Thanks to Trinity’s Vacation Bible School, someone in Salina will soon be gaining mobility, confidence, and freedom.”

Founded in 1992, Salina’s Noon Network AMBUCS has over 50 members who are committed to serving the community. The group is composed mostly of women who serve in leadership and active volunteer roles, helping to drive the organization’s mission forward. The group meets every Thursday at noon at Martinelli’s Little Italy in downtown Salina.

Noon Network AMBUCS is part of National AMBUCS, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to inspire mobility and independence in people with disabilities. In addition to the AmTryke program, the organization also provides Scholarships for Therapists and participates in a variety of local service projects. _ _ _