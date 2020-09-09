Dominant Duffy, Royals shut out Tribe

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy wasn’t satisfied with his four-seam fastball in his previous start. That pitch came back with a vengeance against the Indians on Wednesday.

Duffy threw 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, mostly geared by a dominating four-seam fastball. The Royals won, 3-0.

Duffy threw 46 four-seam fastballs, and he got 12 swings and misses or called strikes. He finished by giving up four hits — three singles and a double — and walked four, but he also struck out four.

Meanwhile, Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who had been mired in a slump, came up big offensively.

Mondesi now has a six-game hitting streak, and he drove in a huge run down in the count, 1-2, in the sixth. With runners on first and third and none out, Mondesi lined a single to right field, giving the Royals a 1-0 advantage.

The Royals added to their lead with two runs in the ninth. Alex Gordon singled with one out and scored when Edward Olivares, acquired in the Trevor Rosenthal trade with San Diego, lined one to right field that took a crazy hop past right fielder Tyler Naquin and went for an RBI triple.

Nicky Lopez then singled in Olivares.