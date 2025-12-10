Domestic Violence Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after an argument took a violent turn in a home Tuesday afternoon.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 1600 block of W. Republic after a woman was allegedly struck in the face by her boyfriend.

Police say 29-year-old Austin Warford punched a hole in the wall and then hit a woman in the face before leaving the residence around 4:30pm Tuesday.

Officers found him about a block away with a hand injury. He was transported to the hospital and then booked into jail on charges that could include domestic violence battery and damage to property.

The woman was treated at the hospital for bruising and swelling and released.