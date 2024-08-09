Domestic Fight Leads to Arrest

A Salina woman calls for help after an argument with her boyfriend turned violent.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers were sent to a home in the 1000 block of Noble Court on Thursday evening around 9:20pm to the report of an assault.

Police allege that 42-year-old that Sean Carrico punched the 49-year-old woman in the face multiple times and strangled her. Police say Carrico then tried to pull away from officers while being taken into custody.

He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery and interference with law enforcement.

The woman was checked out by EMS and was not transported to the hospital.