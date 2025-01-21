Domestic Dispute Turns Violent, Victim Hospitalized

A female victim of domestic violence was sent to the hospital after an argument with her significant other.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News on Sunday January 19th, a domestic disturbance occurred on 233 W. Robson Rd. Allegedly, a 45-year old woman was at the residence with her boyfriend when an argument happened. The man then, hit the woman several times in the body, causing her to fall down. The woman tried to leave, but the man held her down and impeded the woman’s breathing. Reportedly, the man also pointed a gun at her.

When authorities received report and arrived, they came in contact with the victim who said she was harmed by the man. Deputies arrested 42-year old, Justan Thrower without incident.

Thrower is facing charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

The victim was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.