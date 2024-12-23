Domestic Dispute Leads to Woman’s Arrest

A Salina woman was arrested after a domestic dispute took a violent turn.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Sarah E. Windholz was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Santa Fe Sunday afternoon.

Police say Windholz became upset with a 77-year-old woman in the house believing she had taken her keys. She allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and demanded the keys.

An 83-year-old man joined the fray trying to break up the fight and was cut on his right hand and forearm.

Windholz is now facing possible charges for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

The elderly man’s cuts were treated by medics at the scene.