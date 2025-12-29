Domestic Argument Leads to Arrest

An argument inside a Salina home leads to the arrest of a 39-year-old man.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that officers on last Wednesday took Stephen Booth into custody after domestic dispute in the 100 block of W. Ellsworth. Police say he and a 41-year-old woman where involved in an argument when he allegedly took the phone away from her while she tried to dial for help. He gave the phone back and she called police.

He is now facing charges that could include domestic battery, robbery and intimidation of a witness.