Dole Discusses Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Dole says he has stage four lung cancer. The former Kansas senator and Republican presidential candidate revealed the diagnosis and said he will begin treatment on Monday.

In a statement, the 97-year-old Dole acknowledged he “faces some hurdles ahead,” but realizes he joins “millions of Americans who face significant health challenges.” Dole has been in declining health for a number of years.

Dole, a native of Russell, Kansas, is a decorated veteran who lost the use of his right arm after being seriously injured in World War Two.

Dole Dole represented Kansas in Congress from 1960 until 1996. He ran for president in 1996 and lost to Bill Clinton who was elected to a second term.

_ _ _

Photo – Bob Dole (left) chats with KSAL’s Ken Jennison during a 2014 event in Salina