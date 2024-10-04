Doing Laundry the Right Way

A recently opened laundry business is benefiting Salinans by offering a more convenient and efficient way to clean your clothes.

Founder and owner of Laundry Technicians Mike Reid tells KSAL News they offer two versions of service. One being a drop-off and pickup service within a 24 hour time-frame, along with a same-day service.

The 24 hour drop-off and pickup service includes a $1.25 a lb which is an average of $20. The same-day service is a $1.75, but is first in priority and allows that customer to pick it up the same day if they need it.

The mobile version is a secondary service, where Laundry Technicians picks up the customer’s laundry from their home and brings it back within 24 hours. The customer can also pick it up from the laundromat if they desire to.

Reid says their goal is to fulfill the needs of everyone with a friendly and quality service. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/ReedLT.mp3

Reid says he has always wanted to open a business that gives him an opportunity to serve the community. “Time is precious” said Reid as he wants people to use their time effectively. His mother Stella works alongside with volunteers who help the community with laundry.

He encourages off-campus students from Kansas Wesleyan, K-State Salina and Salina Area Tech to bring their laundry for cost-affordable pricing.

Hours of operation are:

Mon-Fri, 7:30 AM to 5.30 PM

Sat-Sun, 8:30 AM to Noon

For more information go to https://www.laundrytechnicians.com/about-us