Dog Dispute Prompts Fight

A dispute over care for a dog prompted an attack inside a Salina home.

According to Salina Police, on Tuesday officers responded to a home in the 700 block of N. 8th Street in reference to a battery.

Police say a 34-year-old male reported he and his roommate, identified as 33-year-old Jeramy Hassler, got into an argument over the care of a puppy. The victim reported during the argument, Hassler took him to the ground and began applying pressure to his neck and he began to blackout.

Hassler released the pressure and then reapplied the pressure. The victim was able to grab a rubber mallet and struck Hassler in the head to get him to release him.

Both roomamtes were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Hassler was arrested without incident for Aggravated Domestic Battery and booked into the Saline County Jail.