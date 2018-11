Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck on Halloween.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 8:15pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday morning, someone stole a 2004 Dodge Ram truck that was parked on the street in the 200 block of W. Ellsworth.

The owner told officers he did keep a spare key hidden in the truck’s fuel door.

The red Dodge Ram has a Kansas tag: 799 KPX and is valued at $10,000.