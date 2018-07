Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 9pm Sunday and 9am Monday morning, someone jumped into a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and drove away.

Police say the owner of the truck left the doors unlocked and the key inside the vehicle that was parked in the 600 block of 3rd Street.

The pickup, which is blue in color is valued at $2,000 and has Kansas tag: 067 DMN.