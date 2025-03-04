Documentary to Premiere in Salina

A documentary feature film about the life, and life’s work of Salina native Wes Jackson will premiere at the Stiefel Theatre this April.

According to filmmaker Perennial Films the feature documentary “Prairie Prophecy” about renowned author, environmentalist, and co-founder of the Kansas non-profit The Land Institute Wes Jackson will premiere at 6:00 pm on Saturday, April 26th. The premiere will be followed by a question-and-answer panel with Jackson, cast experts, and the filmmakers.

Wes Jackson spent his life pioneering a bold new approach to agriculture that challenges humanity to rethink its relationship with the Earth. The 1992 MacArthur Fellow, author, plant geneticist, and professor emeritus of Biology is widely recognized as one of the foremost figures in the international sustainable agriculture movement. Through his transformative work in perennial grain polycultures and natural systems agriculture, Jackson has inspired a global movement toward ecological harmony.

“From the moment I met Wes, I was hooked,” said Michael Johnson, Director and Executive Producer at Perennial Films. “Wes brilliantly blends science and origin stories, using both to understand the world—science through evidence and stories through meaning. His work connects modern sustainability efforts with ancient wisdom, making complex ideas more accessible and impactful. No other film captures Wes’s bold vision for systemic change in agriculture.”

According to the film company, “Prairie Prophecy” is a tribute to Wes Jackson’s enduring legacy and a call to action for the next generation of scientists, farmers, and environmental stewards. As climate change accelerates, Jackson’s ideas remain a beacon of hope, demonstrating that sustainable solutions are not only possible but essential for the survival of life on Earth.

Rachel Stroer, President of The Land Institute said, “Wes Jackson’s ideas are foundational to how The Land Institute pursues our vision of a perennial agricultural transformation set to Nature’s standard. With the support of our researchers, partners, and donors, we are optimistic that over the next 50 years we will achieve the agricultural future Wes envisioned to reconcile the human economy with Nature’s economy.”

The film premieres in Jackson’s hometown of Salina, where he co-founded The Land Institute in 1976, and attended and taught at Kansas Wesleyan University. Screening at the Stiefel Theatre will have a red-carpet entrance and a pre- and post-film program. The surrounding community will also host events leading up to the screening featuring perennial grains , like Kernza from The Land Institute, products from local farmers and food businesses, beer tastings, dinners, tours, educational talks, and book signings, including happenings with The Land Institute, Kansas Wesleyan, and more.

“We are elated to witness Dr. Wes Jackson, one of our most distinguished alumni, a former coach and faculty member, and a faculty emeritus, being celebrated and recognized through this remarkable film. This film stands as a tribute to his enduring legacy and his pushing for humanity to wrestle honestly with difficult ecological realities and the associated cascading issues,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president.

