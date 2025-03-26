VIDEO: District Debuts Seventh Safety Video

Salina USD 305 Public Schools have unveiled another in a series of district produced school safety videos.

According to the district, the seventh video is a part of a series focused on working with families to uphold school safety.

In the video, Superintendent Linn Exline explains the anonymous reporting app, STOPit, and the response procedure, Run, Hide, Fight. The video series was started in 2023, after results from a community survey indicated interest in learning specifics about school safety.

“We value the feedback from our community as it helps us improve and create the best possible environment for our students,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “Thank you for entrusting us with your children’s education and for supporting our shared commitment to their safety and success.”

