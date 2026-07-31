District Changes Social Media Policy

A new state law that bans student use of personal electronic devices during the school day and restricts employee-to-student social media communication has prompted a change in the USD 305 social media policy.

According to the District, in accordance with Kansas House Bill 2299, Salina Public Schools’ district and school building social media accounts will no longer engage in comment-based conversations or direct messages.

As a result, USD 305 social media accounts will serve as one-way communication tools, with direct messages turned off. If you need assistance, please contact the district or your school building using the phone number or email addresses listed on the district website.

Among other the things, the new law prohibits students from using or accessing personal communication devices from the first bell to final dismissal, including during lunch and passing periods. It requires phones, smartwatches, tablets, and wireless earbuds to be turned off and put away out of sight.

The law bans school employees from using external social media platforms (like Snapchat, Instagram, or TikTok) to privately communicate with students.