Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Police are seeking tips in connection with a home burglary. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On Monday, July 27th, a residential burglary was reported in the 500 block of S. 12th, Salina.

The homeowner advised he had arrived at the residence and upon entering he noticed several glass items broken in the residence. The homeowner was able to say a DVD player, several diecast

metal cars and several bar style mirrors were missing. The burglary was believed to have taken place

over several days.

A neighbor reported seeing a black male, approximately 50 to 60 years old, flee the area as the homeowner arrived. Surveillance cameras in the area captured a possible suspect around

the time of the burglary.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-19691.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.