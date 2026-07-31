Royals to Honor Salvador Perez as Franchise Home Run King

Image courtesy of Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals will celebrate Team Captain Salvador Perez becoming the club’s all-time home run leader during a special pregame ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 4, before the Royals take on the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

Perez made history in Detroit on July 25 when he hit his 318th career home run, passing Hall of Famer George Brett (317) for the most home runs in Royals franchise history. He broke the record just three days after tying Brett’s mark with his 317th home run.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. to experience the full pregame celebration honoring the Royals new home run king. To help pack Kauffman Stadium, the Royals are offering discounted tickets starting at $13. Fans can purchase tickets using the promo code: SALVY318. In addition, the first 13,000 fans will receive a collectible poster celebrating the historic achievement.