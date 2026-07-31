New Temporary Water Relief Policy

The City of Salina has completed a new policy to assist utility customers who are experiencing water quality issues, such as discoloration, rust colored water, sediment, or staining. The City is now beginning the process of signing up eligible customers for assistance under the new program.

According to the City, the policy is part of a continued effort to respond directly to customer concerns, document problem areas in the water distribution system, and provide practical support while longer term infrastructure improvements are evaluated.

The City’s water continues to meet applicable drinking water health standards established by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and enforced in Kansas by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The City conducts required water quality testing, including routine testing required by KDHE, and publishes an annual Consumer Confidence Report for public information.

Some residents have experienced water quality issues that may affect the appearance of the water. These issues are often associated with iron, commonly described as rust, that can come from older water mains, corroded pipe material, or sediment that has built up over time in parts of the distribution system. While these conditions can be frustrating and inconvenient, they are different from health based drinking water violations.

Under the new policy, customers experiencing water quality concerns may contact the City to report a water quality concern and begin the eligibility process. City staff will document the concern, gather information about the location and nature of the issue, and determine whether the customer qualifies for available assistance.

The City Commission recently approved assistance programs for customers experiencing water quality issues, including a rebate program for eligible in-home filtration systems of up to $750. The new policy provides the framework for implementing that assistance and helping customers understand the steps required to participate.

The City is also continuing broader efforts to improve the public water system. Salina has replaced approximately 45 miles of water lines at a cost of about $2 million per year and is evaluating ways to accelerate

replacement of older iron pipe, particularly pipe installed in the 1950s and 1960s. These areas have proven to be among the largest contributors to discoloration and rust related aesthetic concerns.

In September of 2025, the City requested statements of qualifications from qualified professional engineering service providers to conduct a comprehensive Process and Equipment Evaluation of the Downtown Water Treatment Plant. Black & Veatch was selected to assess the current operational performance and condition of existing plant equipment and processes to ensure alignment with present-day technological advancements and current and anticipated regulatory requirements.

Customers who are experiencing persistent discoloration, sediment, staining, or other aesthetic water concerns are encouraged to contact the City to report water quality concerns and begin the eligibility process.

The policy in full can be reviewed at https://tinyurl.com/4ssykhk2.

How to Report a Water Quality Concern

Customers may contact the City of Salina by phone at 785-309-5735, email to [email protected] or in person at 300 West Ash, Room 206. When reporting a concern, customers should be prepared to provide their name, service address, contact information, and a brief description of the water quality issue.

The City appreciates residents’ patience and cooperation as staff work through reported concerns and continue long term improvements to the water system.