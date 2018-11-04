Distracted Driver Hurt in Crash

A single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 that authorities say was caused by a distracted driver sent a Colorado woman to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota was driving west in the passing lane. The driver became distracted by something in the vehicle. The Toyota drifted into the median, hit a culvert, became airborne, and rolled.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Niccole Hatcher from Littleton, Colorado, was injured, She was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

Three juvenile children were also in the vehicle. All three were uninjured. All occupants were properly restrained.

The crash happened at 12:20 Sunday afternoon, on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County near 8th Road.