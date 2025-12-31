Distracted Driver Causes Crash

A teenage driver distracted by her phone while driving on Interstate 70 rolled rolled her vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Sithandra Bell of Topeka was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra was headed west on I 70 in Ellsworth County. She looked at her phone and entered the median, were the vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels.

Bell, who was not buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 2:12 Tuesday afternoon on I 70 a mile East of K 156 Highway in Ellsworth County.