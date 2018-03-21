Discover the Wild Side with Rolling Hills Zoo

Rolling Hills Zoo is inviting their guests to “Discover the Wild Side” with the launch of their newly revamped website.

According to the zoo, while the address remains the same, this newly redesigned website is a rich tapestry for the eyes and has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience. With improved navigation and functionality throughout, guests can easily access essential information as they plan their visit to the Zoo, peruse the many educational opportunities, discover upcoming special events, and explore the incredible wildlife encounters awaiting them.

Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today’s browsers and mobile devices.

With a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content, this website focuses on the Zoo’s mission in igniting a passion for wildlife in wild places through conservation programs and interactive educational experiences. The newly revamped website is located at the same address: http:// www.rollinghillszoo.org/.

“We are excited about our new website launch and how the website, through its vivid imagery and ease of use, reflects the adventures that await our guests at Rolling Hills Zoo,” shared Linda Henderson, Director or Development & Marketing.