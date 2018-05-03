Discover Salina Naturally on Sunday

Get outdoors and celebrate your place in nature and your community at Discover Salina Naturally, this Sunday, May 6, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lakewood Park. This one-of-a-kind festival was voted finalist in the Salina Journal’s Readers’ Choice Awards for a community event in 2016 and 2017.

It introduces young families to local history, children to nature and entertainingly educates the community on the value of a responsible and sustainable future. It offers over 70 participating demonstrators, historical reenactors, artists, booths, vendors and clubs. Enjoy delicious food, entertainment, kids activities and more. There will be temporary signs to help direct visitors to the free festival.

Children will especially want to search out the activity and craft areas that are just for them. Kids can enjoy face painting, crafts, a bean toss, magnetic fishing and much more! There will be over 300 free kite kits for give away at the festival. Don’t miss Thad Beach in the children’s area from 11a until noon on Sunday. Activities and crafts can be found all over the park, so be sure to explore!

Live entertainment is offered throughout the day, with each performer or group bringing a unique sound and approach to the music. It all kicks off with Mattson & Weaver at 11:00a, followed by the Kansas Wesleyan University Jazz Ensemble at noon. Then at 1, stop by to hear Calibre Pesado, followed by the bluegrass group KBA Treblemakers at 2. Randy Baldwin brings it all home, playing from 3-4p.

In addition to live music, dynamic demonstrations will be offered throughout the day. See what Tai Chi is all about at 11:30a. Companion planting will be offered at noon at Lakewood Discovery Center, and a Tree ID walk will get started at 12:30. Then at 1p and at 3p the Salina Kennel Club will offer an agility and obedience demonstration. And don’t miss Hoke the arson dog along with Fire Marshall Troy Long at 2p.

And when all this fun makes you hungry, visit one of our food vendors featuring traditional and vegetarian fare. There will be many offerings at 5$ or less! Food vendors include Skip’s Concessions, Umami Bowl, Relish, No Taste Like Home, JNJz and Fun Foods. Find other offerings throughout the park!

Parking is at Lakewood Middle school (enter from Ohio) and Great Plains Manufacturing. CityGo buses and the Kansas Wesleyan athletic department will provide free shuttle service to the park. It’s free to enter. Be sure to stop by the information booth to pick up a program and check out the handy tote bags. From things to do to things to buy—from geocaching to kite flying—from the past to the future—it’s at the Discover Salina Naturally festival. Come on out and enjoy five hours of fun that builds community and promotes sustainability by celebrating where we’ve been, who we are and how we can envision the future. Bring your friends, bring your family or come on your own – but don’t miss this treat for all of your senses – Discover Salina Naturally, Sunday, May 6, 11 a.m. til 4 p.m. – at Lakewood Park in Salina.

Discover Salina Naturally is planned by a dedicated group of volunteers, as an ad hoc committee of the Smoky Hills Audubon Society. Monetary support for this year’s festival came from the Greater Salina Community Foundation, Earl Bane Foundation, Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn Foundation, Smoot Charitable Foundation and Bennington State Bank. Free shuttle service provided by CityGo bus service of OCCK and the athletic department of Kansas Wesleyan University. Other contributions provided by Mike Mattson, Lakewood Discovery Center and Pronto Print.