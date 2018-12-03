Discount on Kenwood Cove Season Passes

Even though it is cold outside it might be a good time to purchase a little bit of summer. Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park season passes are now available at a discounted rate of 15 percent through February 28, 2019.

Basic season pass prices cost $55.25 for youth, $93.50 for adults, and $165.75 for groups. Premium pass prices cost $93.50 for youth, $136 for adults, and $212.50 for groups.

Group passes include two adults and three children, or one adult and four children, a maximum of three children that may be added to the pass for $35 each.

Premium holders will receive 25 free youth passes and two free cabana rentals, and may sign up early for swim lessons.

Both basic and premium season pass holders can access the park 15 minutes before it opens. Both are invited to the Membership Appreciation Party on Friday, June 28..

Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park will open May 25, 2019. To purchase a pass, call the Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765, or visit 300 W. Ash St., Room #100. For more information about Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, visit kenwoodcove.com.