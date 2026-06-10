Disaster Relief Organization Headed to Salina

A Christian, non-profit disaster relief organization that rapidly deploys volunteers to assist communities affected by natural and human disasters is coming to Salina.

According to the Eight Days of Hope, they are deploying their Mass Feeding and Rapid Response Heavy teams to Salina, KS, following the destructive storm on the evening of June 8.

Eight Days of Hope volunteers deploy within 72 hours of a disaster (like hurricanes or tornadoes) bringing tools and certified operators to assist with debris removal and immediate needs.

“Thousands of families are currently without electricity and have severe damage from the 100+ mph winds in Salina,” Chandler Gurley, EDOH VP of Operations shared, “our team is on the way to deliver hope through free, hot meals and assist with whatever is needed to serve this wonderful community. We are humbled to be used by God in this way!”

More details to come about a feeding location and times they will be serving.

Volunteering is not currently available.