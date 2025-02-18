Disaster Pet Sheltering Event Offered

Saline County is planning to host a Basic Disaster Pet Sheltering Class on March 4th.

According to the County, this course will cover the basics of establishing a disaster/emergency pet shelter, types of shelters, general operations, and hands-on practice. It’s perfect for animal lovers and anyone who wants to make a difference for pets in need.

Event Details:

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

900 Greeley Ave., Salina, KS 67401 (Saline County 4-H Building)

Lunch provided

How to Register:

Visit www.train.org/ks and search for Course ID: 1125736.

Organizers invite everyone to join in making a difference for pets and their families during emergencies. Spots are limited, so sign up today.

If you have any questions or dietary restrictions, please contact [email protected].