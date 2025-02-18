Disaster Pet Sheltering Event Offered

|
Saline County is planning to host a Basic Disaster Pet Sheltering Class on March 4th.
According to the County, this course will cover the basics of establishing a disaster/emergency pet shelter, types of shelters, general operations, and hands-on practice. It’s perfect for animal lovers and anyone who wants to make a difference for pets in need.
Event Details:
- Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- 900 Greeley Ave., Salina, KS 67401 (Saline County 4-H Building)
- Lunch provided
How to Register:
Organizers invite everyone to join in making a difference for pets and their families during emergencies. Spots are limited, so sign up today.
If you have any questions or dietary restrictions, please contact [email protected].