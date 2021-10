The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a dirt bike from a property in northwest Saline County.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that sometime between October 4th and the 11th, someone entered a garage in the 3900 block of W. Lockard Road and stole a 2017 Hawk 250 motorcycle. The owner told deputies he still has the key to the motorcycle.

The off-road bike has Kansas plate: 35 EJK and is valued at $1,500.