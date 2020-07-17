Salina, KS

Dini and Tillo Test Positive for COVID-19

Pat StrathmanJuly 17, 2020

The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Nick Dini and left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Each player is asymptomatic and has given the ballclub permission to release their names as positive tests.

Four other Royals players tested positive for the virus:

  • Catcher Salvador Perez
  • Catcher Cam Gallagher
  • Pitcher Brad Keller
  • First baseman Ryan O’Hearn

Kansas City’s season opener is next Friday, July 24. Before then, the Royals have three exhibition games, starting with the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium Monday.

First pitch is at 7:05 pm. Catch the game on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

