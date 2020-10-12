Dillons Sunflower Showdown Scheduled for Morning Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and KU on October 24 will kick at 11 a.m. and be shown on FS1.

It will be the fifth-straight game to open the 2020 season that the Wildcats will appear on one of the FOX networks, while it is the seventh time in the last eight seasons the Sunflower Showdown will be on FS1.

K-State has won 11 straight in the series and is in search of a series-record winning streak against the Jayhawks. The Wildcats also won 11-straight games over Kansas from 1993 to 2003. K-State has also won five-straight home games against KU and 12 of the last 13 in Manhattan.

The meeting will be the 118th in the series, which will be tied for 10th all-time. It will be the 110th-straight season the two teams meet on the gridiron, which will be the third-longest uninterrupted series at the conclusion of the year.

K-State, ranked 22nd in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Amway Coaches’ Poll, is idle this week after starting 3-0 in Big 12 play for the sixth time in the history of the league and the first since 2014.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 24