Dillard, Bradford, and Rodriguez Earn KCAC Weekly Awards

WICHITA, Kan. – Darrion Dillard of (20) Ottawa University, Shaq Bradford of (6) Kansas Wesleyan University, and Nicholas Rodriguez of Ottawa University have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Nov. 10 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Darrion Dillard – (20) Ottawa University

6-4 | 205 lbs. | Sr. | WR | St. Louis, Mo.

Receptions: 19

Reception Yards: 216

Reception TDs: 4

Dillard finished his final collegiate game with 19 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns against Friends University last Saturday afternoon. His 19 receptions set a school record for single game receptions and his four touchdowns receptions set a new single season OU record for touchdown receptions in a single season with 22. Dillard has nine touchdown receptions in his final two games of the season.

Defensive Player of the Week

Shaq Bradford – (6) Kansas Wesleyan University

5-10 | 219 lbs. | Jr. | DL | San Diego, Calif.

Solo Tackles: 8

Assist Tackles: 3

Tackles for Loss: 9.5

Tackles for Loss Yards: 54

Sacks: 6.5

Bradford was exceptional for the Coyote defense that held Southwestern to only 59 yards rushing on the week. SWC was averaging 217 yards per game rushing heading into the game. He had 11 tackles, 9.5 of them for loss and 6.5 sacks. The 9.5 tackles for loss and the 6.5 sacks are new KCAC records. The 6.5 sacks is also a NAIA record. Bradford has also set a new KCAC record for sacks in a season.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Nicholas Rodriguez – (20) Ottawa University

5-11 | 170 lbs. | Sr. | K/P | Kansas City, Kan.

Punting Statistics

Punts – # of Punts: 3 Total Yards: 117 Long: 57

Punt Returns – # of Returns: 3 Total Yards: 117 Long: 57 # of TDs: 0

Kick Off Statistics

Kick Off – # of Kicks: 7 Total Yards: 366 Long: 63 # of Touchbacks: 0

Kick Scoring Statistics

Field Goals – # Attempted: 1 # Made: 1 Long: 30

PAT – # Attempted:4 # Made: 3

In last Saturday’s 43-10 victory over Friends University, Rodriguez went 3-for-4 in PAT attempts, 1-for-1 in field goal attempts with a 30 yard field goal, had seven kickoffs for 366 yards and averaged 39 yards per punt.