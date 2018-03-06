Dickinson/Marion County Wind Farm Starts Construction

Construction has started on a new wind farm that will be located in Marion and Dickinson Counties.

According to Enel Green Power North America, the Diamond Vista wind facility involves an investment of approximately $400 million for its construction and will positively benefit the surrounding local economies throughout its construction and operation.

Diamond Vista will have an installed capacity of around 300 megawatts. Once completed it will further secure Enel’s position as the largest wind capacity operator in Kansas, with approximately 1,400 megawatts of operational wind energy

Some more details on the new wind facility and EGP-NA’s presence in Kansas:

The Diamond Vista wind project will sell its power to three offtakers, including global manufacturing company Kohler Co. to supply 100% of the annual electricity needed to power Kohler’s US and Canadian operations. The two additional power purchase agreements are with the City Utilities of Springfield and the Tri-County Electric Cooperative of Oklahoma.

Since entering the state a decade ago, Enel Green Power will create approximately 1,700 construction jobs and employ around 70 full-time personnel across its six Kansas wind projects. The construction and operation of the Diamond Vista wind project will create around 10-12 full-time positions in the area, bringing economic growth to the state and new opportunities to local Kansans.

Enel Green Power is committed to the long-term sustainability of the communities in which it operates. This is why the company is supporting major community initiatives in Kansas including infrastructure, education, and other community development projects. Enel Green Power held its annual Green Up Our Community Week, which included community service work completed at the Elk County Fairgrounds. EGP-NA has provided $8.5 million in funding to the Kansas Land Trust and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to conserve over 16,000 acres of tallgrass prairie habitat, support research, and combating invasive species. The company has also provided $300,000 to local education and scholarship programs, and fostered a partnership with the Lawrence Arts Center to put on a free, week-long summer camp for Kansas youths.



In Kansas, Enel operates five additional wind farms, Smoky Hills I & II, Caney River, Buffalo Dunes and the company’s largest wind farm globally, the 400 megawatts Cimarron Bend wind farm.