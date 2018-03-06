Dickinson/Marion County Wind Farm Starts Construction

Construction has started on a new wind farm that will be located in Marion and Dickinson Counties.
According to Enel Green Power North America, the Diamond Vista wind facility involves an investment of approximately $400 million for its construction and will positively benefit the surrounding local economies throughout its construction and operation.
Some more details on the new wind facility and EGP-NA’s presence in Kansas:
- The wind farm will have an installed capacity of around 300 MW and once complete, the project will further secure the EGP-NA’s position as the largest wind capacity operator in the state with approximately 1,400 MW of operational wind energy.
- The Diamond Vista wind project will sell its power to three offtakers, including global manufacturing company Kohler Co. to supply 100% of the annual electricity needed to power Kohler’s US and Canadian operations.
- The two additional power purchase agreements are with the City Utilities of Springfield and the Tri-County Electric Cooperative of Oklahoma.
- Since entering the state a decade ago, Enel Green Power will create approximately 1,700 construction jobs and employ around 70 full-time personnel across its six Kansas wind projects. The construction and operation of the Diamond Vista wind project will create around 10-12 full-time positions in the area, bringing economic growth to the state and new opportunities to local Kansans.
- Enel Green Power is committed to the long-term sustainability of the communities in which it operates. This is why the company is supporting major community initiatives in Kansas including infrastructure, education, and other community development projects.
- Enel Green Power held its annual Green Up Our Community Week, which included community service work completed at the Elk County Fairgrounds.
- EGP-NA has provided $8.5 million in funding to the Kansas Land Trust and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to conserve over 16,000 acres of tallgrass prairie habitat, support research, and combating invasive species.
- The company has also provided $300,000 to local education and scholarship programs, and fostered a partnership with the Lawrence Arts Center to put on a free, week-long summer camp for Kansas youths.
The Diamond Vista project is expected to start operations by the end of 2018.