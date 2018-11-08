Salina, KS

Dickinson County Woman Sentenced For Medicaid Fraud

KSAL StaffNovember 8, 2018

A Dickinson County woman was ordered to repay more than $2,500 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office47-year-old Dawn Penrod pleaded no contest to one felony count of making a false claim to the Medicaid program, one felony count of unlawful acts concerning computers, and one felony count of conspiracy to commit making a false claim to the Medicaid program.

This week Judge Benjamin J. Sexton ordered Penrod to repay $2,531.85 to the Kansas Medicaid Program. Judge Sexton also sentenced Penrod to 16 months of probation with an underlying prison sentence of 12 months.

Convictions such as this one may also result in a period during which the defendant is prohibited from being paid wages through a government health care program.

An investigation revealed that Penrod billed Medicaid, on behalf of her daughter, Ashley Loomis, for services provided as a personal care attendant to Penrod, who is a disabled person, while Loomis was incarcerated between August 2014 and October 2015.

There were approximately 352 hours that the defendant billed Medicaid while her daughter was incarcerated in either Dickinson County, Harvey County or Pottawatomie County jails.

