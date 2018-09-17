Dickinson County Roofer Temporarily Banned

A Dickinson County roofer has been temporarily banned by court order from doing business in Kansas while a lawsuit alleging violations of consumer protection laws is pending.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Offfice, Glenn Decker of Enterprise, who does business as Decker Construction, is temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas. District Judge Ryan W. Rosauer entered a temporary restraining order last week in Dickinson County District Court prohibiting Decker from acting as a roofing contractor in the state.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendant took payment from a Dickinson County consumer for roofing services but failed to perform adequate work, requiring the consumer to hire another contractor to finish the job. The defendant also allegedly failed to register as a roofing contractor with the attorney general’s office as required by law.

If proven, the allegations would constitute violations of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act (KRRA) and Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The case is Dickinson County District Court No. 2018-CV-85-OT. A copy of the attorney general’s lawsuit and temporary restraining order are available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.

Schmidt reminded consumers to make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm that the roofer’s registration is in good standing.