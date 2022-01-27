Dickinson County Death Investigation Underway

The death of a woman has prompted an investigation by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the agency, on Wednesday afternoon, January 26th, deputies responded to a report of a female who was found unresponsive at her residence at 320 2500 Avenue. Life saving measures were initiated prior to first responder’s arrival. Dickinson County Emergency Medical Services, Solomon and Abilene Fire Departments also responded.

The victim, 30-year-old Mollie Danae Nail of Solomon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been requested and an investigation is ongoing.