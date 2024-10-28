Dibbini Steps Down from K-State Soccer

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State soccer head coach Mike Dibbini has decided to step down from the soccer program to focus on his health. A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“Due to some health concerns that I have dealt with over the last 18-24 months, I have decided to step away from K-State soccer to focus on my health,” said Dibbini. “It has been an honor to be the first soccer head coach at K-State. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish during the building process of this program over the last 10-plus years. The current and former players that have been here will always have a special place in my heart.”

The K-State soccer program was announced in October of 2014 with the first season slated for the fall of 2016. In late December of 2014, Dibbini was hired as the program’s inaugural head coach.

“We appreciate Coach Dibbini and all he has done to help build our soccer program,” Taylor said. “Starting a program from scratch is demanding and difficult and he and his staff have made strides over the past nine years. I think the world of Mike Dibbini . We wish Mike and his terrific family nothing but the best.”

During his nine seasons at the helm of K-State soccer, Dibbini tallied an overall record of 38-98-21 (.309) and made the program’s first and only appearance to date at the Big 12 Championship in the 2022 season.

Under Dibbini’s guidance, K-State achieved 100 Academic All-Big 12 selections, 24 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team honorees, three All-Big 12 selections and two Big 12 All-Freshman Team recipients.

