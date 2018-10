Additional details are being revealed in a murder and suicide in Derby.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Kristin Gile had an active protection from abuse order against her husband, Randy Gile, at the time of her death.

Authorities say Randy Gile shot at his father-in-law and caused minor injuries before killing his wife and taking his own life on 63rd Street South, east of Rock Road, on Saturday.

Gile and his wife were found in separate vehicles.