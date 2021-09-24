Derby Rolls Salina South, 77-7

Derby football continues to be a perennial power.

Division I prospect Dylan Edwards scored four touchdowns, Derby started every drive in the first half in Salina South territory, and the Panthers dominated the Cougars 77-7 Friday night at Salina Stadium. Derby improved to 3-0, picking up its seventh straight win over South. The Cougars fell to 1-3.

The difference of the game – field position. South opened drives at the Cougar 18, 17, 20, 14, 25, 9, 20, 18, 13, 11, and 19. As for Derby, the Panthers lived in Cougar territory – 45, 39, 47, 42, 49, 47, 5, 3, and 32.

Derby’s first play from the line of scrimmage was a 45-yard touchdown by Edwards. Quarterback Mercer Thatcher added back-to-back TD runs – one for 26 yards and the other from four. Edwards found the end zone three more times in the first on scoring runs of 8, 44, and 8 yards, ballooning the margin to 42-0.

Two of Derby’s three drives in the second period started inside the Cougar 10. The first started at the Cougar 5 following an interception, setting up a five-yard run from Derek Hubbard. The next march opened at the South 3, ending with a Brock Zerger TD pass to Cayden Brown. Derby’s defense forced another turnover, wrapping up the half with a 25-yard scoop and score, making it a 70-0 margin with 5:21 to play in the half.

Salina South’s lone touchdown came on an 18-play, 88-yard drive during a second half that had a running clock. Quarterback Weston Fries lofted a pass to receiver Laken Webb for a 21-yard score to end the game.

Salina South stays in Salina next Friday when the Cougars host the Maize Eagles.