Derby Overpowers Salina South, 60-7

The Derby Panthers are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A for a reason.

Quarterback Hunter Igo recorded five touchdowns, Derby’s defense limited Salina South to 34 yards in the first half, and the Panthers handled the Cougars, 60-7, on homecoming night at Panther Stadium. Derby downed the Cougars for the fifth consecutive time.

On the second offensive play of the game, Igo skated by the South defense, going 83 yards to the house. After a Salina South punt, the Panthers cashed in on solid field position with a long TD, Igo to receiver Jacob Karsak for a 46-yard score.

Derby was able to get the ball back quickly, but Salina South’s defense stiffened, forcing a turnover on downs. That didn’t stop Derby from dominating the rest of the half. Tailback Tre Washington picked up his 10th rushing TD of the season on a 14-yard scamper to close out the first quarter. The next two scores belonged to Igo, who threw TD passes of 6 and 25 yards to Karsak and Washington. Igo finished off the half with under 15 seconds remaining, sprinting to the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown, putting the Panthers ahead 48-0 at the break.

Following the slow offensive start, South turned to the air attack to get things going. Sophomore quarterback Terran Galloway found junior Caleb Copeland on a 10-yard pass in the fourth for South’s lone score of the game. Galloway completed 14-of-21 passes for 157 yards. Thirteen throws went to junior Ty Garrett, who had a monster game with 13 catches for 147 yards.

Salina South (0-5, 0-3 AVCTL-I) returns home next Friday to face Maize. Pregame from Salina Stadium starts at 6:45 pm on Y93.7.