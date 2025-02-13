Deputy Recognized For Saving Child’s Life

A Saline County Sheriff Deputy is being recognized for saving a child’s life. Deputy Joshua Riggle was awarded a commendation for recent lifesaving actions involving a 2-year-old child.

According to the agency, on February 9th, Deputy Joshua Riggle responded to a medical call of a small child not breathing. Upon his arrival he attempted to perform CPR, which was unsuccessful due to an obstruction in the airway. He then performed the Heimlich maneuver which dislodged a small piece of ice from the child’s airway.

The child began to breath and was taken to the hospital.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said he was is proud to acknowledge Deputy Riggle’s lifesaving actions.

_ _ _

Photo via Saline County Sheriff’s Office: Left to Right – Captain Jim Hughes, Deputy Joshua Riggle, and Sheriff Roger Soldan