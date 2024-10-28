Deputies Thwart Burglary

A woman from Junction City is in jail in Abilene after allegedly trying to break into a home in rural Dickinson County, and threatening and exposing herself to the homeowner.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday at approximately 4:48 PM,deputies sent to a call in regard to an unknown female suspect attempting to break into a home in the 700 Block of K-18 Highway. A Sheriff’s Deputy responded and made contact with the suspect outside the home.

The female suspect was uncooperative and raised a fist to hit a deputy. The female was quickly handcuffed, but continued flailing around and kicked a deputy. The female suspect refused to identify herself.

During the investigation, it was learned that the suspect yelled profanities and threats at the resident who remained inside the house. It was also learned that the suspect pulled up her dress and exposed herself to the resident, who was watching through a window.

The suspect was later identified as 54-year-old Kaylene Denise Sheffield of Junction City, Kansas. Sheffield was booked into the Dickinson County Detention Facility on the following requested charges: