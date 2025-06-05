Deputies Issue Over 100 Seat Belt Tickets

Saline County Sheriff Deputies stayed busy writing citations for seat belt violations during the recently completed “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Among other things they issued 104 tickets during the mobilization, which lasted from May 18th through June 1st.

According to the agency, deputies did the following:

104 safety belt citations

2 child restraint citations

31 speeding citations

84 other citations

4 arrests, including 1 DUI

The agency says 187 vehicle stops were made during the campaign. They say “buckle up for yourself, your family, and your friends”.